Kelowna's community safety plan delayed, expected by January

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna's Community Safety Plan is expected to be completed by January, after the pandemic delayed its completion by about six months.

The plan, which has been under development since September 2020, will create an “action plan” over the following five-years to address crime issues in the city.

During a press conference Thursday, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said she's “heavily invested” in the plan, and sees it as one solution to addressing crime among people with complex mental health issues.

“[The Community Safety Plan] brings our systems together – the health system, the justice system, as well as social development and other systems in our community, to address these complex issues,” Supt. Triance said.

City of Kelowna Crime Prevention Supervisor Colleen Cornock says she'll be presenting an update on the plan to Kelowna City Council next month, and she expects the plan to be completed by January.

“The community safety plan is a collaboration with partners including Interior Health, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of children and families, the school district, and the RCMP, working together to endorse the actions and move projects forward collectively,” said Cornock, who's the project lead on the safety plan.

“And so we will be looking for council support on those recommendations as well, but in advance, those organizations will be coming to the table to help develop them and implement the actions.”

While details around what the plan will include remain sparse, Cornock says the plan will include “new ways of doing things,” while also “enhancing existing systems.”

During Thursday's press conference, Supt. Triance highlighted the systemic problems with policing people with complex mental health issues.

“If we talk about the incarceration of [people with] complex social issues, it's not the answer,” she said.

“In the absence of a healthcare facility or an incarceration facility – a remand centre – police are left in this catch-and-release cycle where we are dealing with people in the society and we do not have the systems before us to address these matters.”

She said she believes the community is approaching a “precipice” in community safety and public confidence in the criminal justice system, but noted Kelowna's Community Safety Plan as one possible solution.

While the plan was initially expected to be completed by the spring of this year, Cornock say the pandemic has caused delays.

“COVID has certainly played some of that role in delaying our ability to effectively engage with the community, which is so incredibly important for the development of this plan,” Cornock said.