Schools across the Thompson-Okanagan region had recent COVID exposures

Photo: SD23 Canyon Falls Middle School

More than a dozen new possible COVID-19 exposures in Central Okanagan school have been recently reported by Interior Health, while other parts of the Interior are also seeing new cases.

The additional exposures in the Central Okanagan occurred between Oct. 11 and 15, among schools around Lake Country and Kelowna.

Canyon Falls Middle School (Kelowna) ­– Oct. 12

Rutland Middle School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Dr. Knox Middle School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Ecole De L'Anse-Au-Sable (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Ecole HS Grenda Middle School (Lake Country) – Oct. 12

Kelowna Secondary School – Oct. 13, 14

Raymer Elementary (Kelowna) – Oct. 12, 13, 14, 15

South Kelowna Elementary – Oct. 14, 15

École Dorothea Walker Elementary (Kelowna) – Oct. 14, 15

George Elliot Secondary (Lake Country) – Pct. 13, 14, 15

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School (West Kelowna) – Oct. 13, 14

Kelowna Christian School – Oct. 13, 14, 15

Okanagan Christian School (Kelowna) – Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

In the South Okanagan, a recent possible exposure occurred at Penticton's KVR Middle School on Oct. 15, while a handful of recent exposures may also have occurred in the North Okanagan:

Vernon Christian School – Oct. 11, 12, 13

Charles Bloom Secondary (Lumby) – Oct. 12, 13, 14

Coldstream Elementary( Vernon) – Oct. 12, 13

Ecole Beairsto Elementary (Vernon) – Oct. 12, 13, 14, 15

Mission Hill Elementary (Vernon) – Oct. 19

And the following possible exposures recently occurred in the Salmon Arm and Kamloops regions.

Hillcrest Elementary (Salmon Arm) – Oct. 12, 13, 14

Bastion Elementary (Salmon Arm) – Oct. 12

Shuswap Middle School (Salmon Arm) – Oct. 12, 13

A.E. Perry Elementary (Kamloops) – Oct. 12, 13, 14

Kay Bingham Elementary (Kamloops) – Oct. 12

Twin Rivers Education Centre (Kamloops) – Oct. 12, 13, 19

The full list of possible exposures across the Interior can be found here. The health authority only lists recent exposures, dating back about two weeks.

Local school boards have yet to make a decision on whether or not staff will be required to become vaccinated for COVID-19. The B.C. government recently issued guidelines to assist individual school boards in making that decision.