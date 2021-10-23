Myra Canyon Scare Park has opened again, and they're offering a unique experience for all who're brave enough to enter

One of Kelowna’s spookiest Halloween events, the Myra Canyon Scare Park is back for another round of terror.

Friday, October 22 was opening night at the park, and owner Greg Fedoriuk tells Castanet things have gone exactly as he had hoped.

“It's been phenomenal, and we love it. So far we’ve had no lineups, we get everyone through pretty quick, and they all get their own individual scare all throughout,” said Fedoriuk.

One thing Fedoriuk is very proud of is his staff. He said they are extremely cautious when it comes to scaring, and they use their best judgment as people of all ages come through the gates.

“If you’re out to get scared, you’ve come to the right place. If you’re wanting to tone it down, our actors are pretty knowledgeable of whether you’re going to be scared or not and it’ll help them tone it up or down,” said Fedoriuk. “We’re here to make sure you have a good time, not just be scared or bored.”

If you’re still feeling unsure about taking a little one, Fedoriuk explains there are certain times it's best to bring those who may be spooked about the idea.

"We suggest that if you're under seven or eight, to come from 5:30 to 7 p.m. because thats when theres no actors out there and you can actually just walk around and be spooked. But for the older crowd, definitely after 7 p.m. is the time to come."

During the summer, the park is a tree-tops rope climbing course with ziplines and other types of adventures, but Fedoriuk and his staff have been hard at work recently to ensure this year was bigger and better than last years experience.

“Every year we change. We get bigger and longer, and we add more props, so if you came last year, expect it to be even bigger, better, longer and scarier than last year,” explained Fedoriuk.

One thing you’ll want to come equipped with is proper footwear, as the park will be sure to get your heartrate up in more ways than just the jump scares.

“There's some ups and downs and terrain, so we promote exercise as well as the entire time you get to have different stages of scares. Some areas are as nice and calm as a walk, and some are highly decorated to scare you,” described Fedoriuk.

If you’re looking for tickets, you can find them downtown at Halloween Alley, online at Eventbrite or at the door. General admission is $25 plus tax per person and children under the age of four are free. Visitors are reminded they will need to sign a waiver before entering the park and to bring a flashlight.

