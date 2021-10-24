Preparation work is underway on a new surface parking lot for Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Kirk Penton

More spaces will soon become available for parking-strapped patients and visitors to Kelowna General Hospital.

Work began earlier this week on a new surface parking lot kitty-corner to the hospital on Pandosy Street.

The property in question at 2169 Pandosy has been the subject of several failed development proposals over the years.

The latest was a proposed mixed-use medical commercial-hotel project on the property. Council voted 4-3 against that development.

The property went on the market in early February this year and was quickly snapped up by Interior Health for $10.2 million.