A few cases of the flu have begun to show up within Interior Health

Photo: Contributed

The flu has arrived within Interior Health.

IH medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton says she is only aware of one or two cases of the flu so far within the region, however, this does come on the heels of a year in which only a handful of cases were confirmed, and all those were a result of the flu shot.

The lack of flu a year ago was due mainly to the situation we found ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You will recall last year things were pretty serious... travel was strictly discouraged, many non-essential businesses were closed," said Fenton.

"We are in a different situation now, so I suspect we will see (flu), but that just makes the flu vaccine that much more important this year.

"The vaccine does tend to be the most effective measure because it is fairly foolproof. There is no user error involved."

Fenton says it impossible to predict with complete certainty whether this will be a bad flu season or not, but admits measures taken to prevent COVID a year ago did seem to have stopped the flu in its tracks.

"We still have many of those measures in place, but we're lifting somewhat for those who are fully vaccinated, so we are encouraging everyone to get their flu vaccine, so they have that additional layer of protection then we will keep a close eye on what we end up having.

"I'm hoping with a population well vaccinated for both COVID and the flu, we'll keep it under wraps."

Interior Health traditionally holds flu clinics across the health region every year, however, with IH still quite busy administering the COVID vaccine, the availability of those clinics are uncertain.

She says vaccines for the flu are universally available for anyone over the age of six months through family doctors and pharmacies.

As for any concerns around getting a flu vaccine shortly after being vaccinated for COVID, Dr. Fenton says there are none.

"The number of antigens we receive in a vaccination is far, far fewer than the number of germs and various viral and bacterial particles we are exposed to on a daily basis."