The assembly of two cranes at the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna will begin Tuesday

Photo: Kirk Penton/file photo

You can expect to see construction cranes reappearing on the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna next week.

Mission Group, which is building the multi-tower project on the former Bargain Centre site on Bernard, says it is working with Emry Formworks to develop a safety deployment plan for the careful assembly of two tower cranes for construction and completion of the Block office tower and Bertram condo tower.

The construction site was the scene of a crane collapse July 12 that killed five people. That crane was working on the nearly-completed Brooklyn tower fronting onto St. Paul Street.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Mission Group officials say the crane assembly will begin next Tuesday.

They will be assembled and serviced by Morwest Crane and Services Ltd., "a leader in the field and one of the most trusted crane services in Canada and the USA.

"The safety deployment plan includes comprehensive procedures for crane assembly and dismantling, including operator qualifications and training," the news release stated.

"Mission Group has also planned timing for crane assembly to ensure minimal impact to the public.

"Supervisors and construction safety officers have been assigned by Mission Group, and will be onsite throughout the entire setup process."