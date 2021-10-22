Okanagan Clinical Trials needs Parkinson’s patients for study

Photo: CTV News

Individuals living with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease are invited to participate in a clinical research study at Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, will conduct the study to determine the effectiveness and safety of an investigational medication for this condition.

We are excited about this new clinical trial, which would further advance research into Parkinson’s disease and how to treat it.” said Dr. Okorie, Principal Investigator.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that presents with a spectrum of motor and non-motor signs and symptoms.

Eligible volunteers for this study will be men and women between the ages of 40-70 who have received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease from a neurologist within the last two years.

Approximately 300 patients will participate in this clinical study worldwide, and the study will last 18 months. "You will not have to pay for any study drug, or any tests or medical procedures you undergo as part of this study," Dr. Okorie says.