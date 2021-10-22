Gail Given is stepping down as chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Gail Given wants to travel and spend more time with her family.

In order to do that, the long-time Kelowna city councillor and regional district board member says she will not be letting her name stand for RDCO board chair when it comes time for the annual election of board chair and vice-chair Nov. 4.

"I have a daughter who is living in Germany, and her and I have plans for travel. I have another daughter getting married in the coming year, and I just want to be able to put family first," said Given.

"It's not about missing meetings, it's more about fire season. You have to be by your phone. You have to be available.

"I don't think I would be able to do the full job or accept my full responsibilities and still put some of these other priorities at the forefront."

Given has been chair of the regional district board the past seven years.

She was elected to the position in 2014, replacing former Kelowna councillor Robert Hobson, who spent 21 years as chair.

There have been only six board chair since the regional district came into being in 1967.

Of those, five represented the City of Kelowna.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom is the vice-chair.