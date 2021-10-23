Section of Mission Creek Greenway closed next week for repairs

Photo: RDCO Mission Creek Greenway closure

A section of Kelowna's Mission Creek Greenway will be closed next week for flood-related repair work.

From Monday to Friday, a 600-metre section of the greenway between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges will be closed, just east of Senger Road.

Crews will remove a temporary vehicle access that was used earlier this year, while new trees and shrubs will be planted in the Cedars Bridge area.

Regional District of Central Okanagan spokesperson Bruce Smith says after next week, visitors to the area will find an improved walking trail, four new boardwalks in the wetland area, enhanced natural vegetation and bridge and infrastructure protection.

All other areas of the greenway will be open, but the RDCO is asking visitors to respect the signage in the area.