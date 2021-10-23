Pair of Okanagan College Professors write book about Canadian corrections

Photo: Contributed Melissa Munn (l) and Chris Clarkson (r)

A pair of Okanagan College professors will be having a special virtual book launch next week, to promote their new project.

Okanagan College Sociology Professor Melissa Munn and History Professor Chris Clarkson joined forces to co-author Disruptive Prisoners: Resistance, Reform and the New Deal, published this fall by University of Toronto Press.

The book is a collective biography that reconstitutes the histories of Canada’s federal prison system in the mid-20th century – constructed after years of extensive research of archives, penal press material and government document reviews and interviews with stakeholders.

The virtual book launch is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, when Munn and Clarkson will discuss the evidence that these prisoners were active agents of change who advocated for and resisted the initiatives that were part of Canada’s “new deal for corrections.”

“Working with a historian challenged me to learn new approaches to research and I really loved that,” Munn said. “It forced me to look at things from a new angle and also become more certain with my disciplinary expertise.”

First-hand prisoner accounts provide an engaging glimpse behind the bars of Canada’s federal prison system.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The event is being hosted by the Olde Gaol Museum, a historic jail built in 1863 that operated for 140 years in Lindsay, Ont.