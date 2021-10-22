After 2 year hiatus, Pride Week returns to Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Pride Society

It's official. Kelowna Pride Week 2021 has arrived.

After multiple COVID-19-related postponements, the Kelowna Pride Society is celebrating the launch of this year's official Pride festivities.

This year's theme is ‘25 Years of the Pride Movement - The Work is Not Done.’

Dustyn Baulkham, General Manager of the Kelowna Pride Society, is delighted to see it all finally come together.

"We've lost count of the number of times we've had to pivot due to COVID-19, but we know we're not alone in that. So much work has gone in behind the scenes, and we're all thrilled that Pride Week is finally here. We hope the community will join us in celebrating Kelowna Pride Week 2021!"

All of this year's events aside from the Pride Cabaret and mask-making workshop, are free to attend.

This year also marks the first time the festival has been held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, but the venue is no stranger to inclusive events.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts, is looking forward to hosting Kelowna Pride 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelowna Pride to the RCA. This is a perfect way to celebrate connection and community after such a difficult and challenging summer.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there's no Pride March on the schedule this year. There will be a Downtown Bike Derby on October 26, which is open to anyone who can ride a bike, and KPS encourages community members to come decked out in their best Pride threads.

Other events include:

Downtown Bike Derby and Beers for Queers at Jackknife Brewing (727 Baillie Ave.) on Tuesday, October 26

Trans + Non-Binary Storytelling Evening and Social at the Rotary Centre for the Arts (421 Cawston Ave.) on Thursday, October 28

2021 Kelowna Pride Festival on the Rotary Commons (outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts) on Saturday, October 30—this will include a family mask-making workshop in the RCA Atrium led by local artist Jes Thickson

Pride Cabaret at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, October 30

This year's events will once again be streamed on the Unicorns.LIVE platform for those who would prefer to participate from home.

"I think we all need a safe celebration after the last 18 months. Pride is open to anyone who wants to honour love, inclusivity and acceptance. Whether you're able to join us in person or from home, we hope Pride brings a little joy into your life over the next week or so," Baulkham says.