An e-scooter company is suing the City of Kelowna saying it misrepresented prospects for getting a permit

Photo: Bunny Ride

An e-scooter company has filed suit against the City of Kelowna, claiming it misrepresented a promise to issue the company a permit to operate in the city.

Documents filed in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver by Bunny Ride Transportation allege active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona stated on numerous occasions the company would be able to operate as part of the city's e-scooter share program.

The company states those assurances were given in 2019, 2020 and 2021 through phone calls, emails and a video call as last as April 7, 2021.

However, on April 23 of this year, Bunny Ride says it was informed through email it would not be permitted to operate in the city "at that time or in the future whatsoever."

The company says it was issued a business license to operate in late July of 2019, and did so until suspending operations due to COVID-19 in early 2020.

"Beginning shortly after the plaintiff temporarily suspended operations, the plaintiff engaged in periodic communications with Kelowna about recommencing operations in Kelowna," documents state.

"On or about August 2020, the plaintiff submitted a permit application to operate the Bunny business and Kelowna advised the permit was approved.

"To ensure the permit matched the relaunch of the Bunny business, later in August 2020, Mr. Worona suggested the permit not be issued until one week before the relaunch date."

The company says no "commercially justifiable grounds existed" for revoking permission to operate and further, that competitors were permitted to operate "despite complaints and issues similar to those cited by Kelowna regarding the plaintiff's operations."

Bunny Ride states it incurred numerous expenses and costs related to assurances it would be able to operate, including additional inventory, leasing commercial warehouse space, customizing its smartphone app and hiring employees.

In seeking a judgement in its favour, Bunny Ride is asking the court to award damages for negligent misrepresentation and costs.

The city has yet to file a response to the lawsuit in court.

The allegations made in the lawsuit have not been tested in a court of law.