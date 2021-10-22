City of Kelowna staff must get COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 13

Photo: Colin Dacre

The City of Kelowna is requiring all city staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 beginning Dec. 13.

The city announced the decision Friday morning, joining cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Kamloops and the Capital Regional District in and around Victoria. The decision was made in consultation with Interior Health, and vaccination will now become a condition of employment with the city.

“It’s an administrative decision to require staff to be vaccinated, but it’s something Council and I support as another way we can limit the transmission of the virus among staff and the public,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

The decision comes after the City of Vernon said they were opting not to mandate the vaccine for city staff earlier this week.

“Before announcing the policy today, we took some time to talk with staff about the rationale and importance of implementing a COVID-19 vaccination policy,” said City Manager Doug Gilchrist in a statement.

In a statement, the City of Kelowna says staff with a “certified medical condition, religious or other protected human rights ground for not being vaccinated” may not be required to get the vaccine.