Kelowna's Vibrant Vines tops in two TripAdvisor categories

Photo: TripAdvisor

A Kelowna winery is popping the bubbly in celebration of its latest ranking on TripAdvisor.

Vibrant Vine Winery on Pooley Road has earned the distinction of cracking the top five on TripAdvisors Travellers ranking list of top things to do in all of British Columbia — behind only Stanley Park, Butchart Gardens and Granville Island.

Winery owner Wyn Lewis tell Castanet he doesn't usually care for lists but he says this one is different.

"It's beyond awesome, it's unbelievable when you think about it. We have no say in what they put in their reviews."

Lewis said the list is based strictly on reviews, something he is proud of.

In the hotel and hospitality industries, TripAdvisor is especially important, and in fact, bad reviews can be devastating for business.

"TripAdvisor is the biggest travel site in the world. If you own a hotel or a restaurant or a winery, the first thing you do in the morning is to check the reviews from the day before. It's that important."

Lewis says his company work hard to make sure the customer has a great experience when they visit Vibrant Vines, "our focus is myopic on customer experience."

"I think it's neat for Kelowna. To have an attraction in Kelowna ranked number four in B.C. and the top three are all in Vancouver."

Lewis says the winery also tops the list of best B.C. winery in the Traveller ranked category on TripAdvisor.