Two more virus deaths at Kelowna's Cottonwoods care home

Interior Health is reporting two more people have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna.

The health authority said Thursday the two deaths bring this outbreak's toll to 15. A total of 69 cases have been detected in 54 residents and 15 staff.

While the two deaths were announced Thursday, it is not clear when they actually occurred. The age of those who died, any comorbidities and vaccine status is also unknown.

This is the second, and far deadlier, outbreak at the local care home. Last spring, 26 residents and three staff members contracted the virus, and two residents died, before the outbreak was declared over on May 4.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that vulnerable people, like the elderly, can still suffer serious health impacts from the virus, even after being immunized.

Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, and some immunocompromised people, are now being offered a third dose of the vaccine to help fight off the more transmissible Delta strain of the virus.

with files from Nich Johansen