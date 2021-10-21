Kelowna council will be asked to approve contract extensions for fire suppression with the regional district

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna and Regional District of Central Okanagan are expected to extend fire suppression service agreements for another five year period.

The agreements would affect portions of Lakeshore and June Springs roads as well as Country Rhodes in Ellison.

In 2004, the city and RDCO entered into an agreement where the Kelowna Fire Department would provide fire protection services to portions Lakeshore and June Springs roads which lie outside the present city boundaries.

Under terms of the agreement, city crews would respond to structural fire alarms in those areas, but not to wildfire or interface fires on land where there have been no improvements made.

The second agreement, covering Country Rhodes was first established in 2006 after the city extended its boundaries to include the neighbourhood.

It was agreed at the time that the Ellison Fire Department would continue to provide both first response and fire protection to the area.