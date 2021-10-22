Customers at a local Save on Foods have been treated with stunning displays of Coca-Cola products, and the most recent design has customers talking

Customers are raving over a unique display at Save on Foods in Orchard Plaza that depicts Spiderman and Venom made out of Coca-Cola products.

“I think it's absolutely amazing that someone took a lot of time and definitely a lot of dedication, '' said Julie Gunther. “It's really cool.”

The man behind the work is assistant operations manager with Save on Foods, Eric Falkenberg. Despite having a passion for creating displays that really catch the eye of his customers, his Spiderman and Venom masterpiece was one that was no easy task.

“This took 3 weeks of my own time, putting it together with the whole thought and process, and then it was one really long night assembling it,” said Falkenberg.

He said choosing this specific design was one that was truly for the kids.

“Every kid likes to dress up as Spiderman. It's probably a top 3 costume for everyone, and I love the good versus evil, you’ve got the evil Venom on one side, and good Spiderman on the other,” explained Falkenberg.

Falkenberg has also been honoured by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers for his stunning display work three times, and he's set to receive a fourth award very soon.

“It's kinda like winning an Oscar or a Grammy for the best display, and so I’ve been doing it for about 4 or 5 years. I've got 3 awards and 1 more coming next Tuesday,” Falkenberg mentioned.

Not only has his creative mind caught the attention of customers and the CFIG, but also the President of Coca-Cola.

“I’ve gotten to meet the President of Coke twice now because of displays like this. We got to go for dinner both times. By the second time we were joking around and having lots of fun,” said Falkenberg.

If you’d like to view the display in person, head over to Save on Foods on Cooper Road. If you don’t make it in time to see Falkenberg's Halloween display, he tells Castanet he's already planning ideas for Christmas.