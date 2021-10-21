Kelowna RCMP say Kelowna man's death deemed a homicide

Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance is providing an update following a homicide at 661 Bechard Road in Kelowna's Lower Mission just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Supt. Triance indicates this homicide resulted from a domestic dispute and the female suspect was taken into custody after police received a 911 call from inside the residence. There was no one else in the home aside from the deceased and the suspect at the time of the 911 call.

The suspect has since been released back into the community with no conditions.

Supt. Triance says the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit have submitted their initial investigative findings to the BC Prosecution Service for review, but at this time charges have not been approved.

ORIGINAL 1:41 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP say Monday's incident along Bechard Road has been deemed a homicide.

Police were called to 661 Bechard Road in Kelowna's Lower Mission just before 7 a.m.

Investigators arrived on the scene where they located the body of a man.

Police said Thursday that the man was the victim of a homicide after initially calling it a "suspicious death." A woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

Police say the suspect, a 54-year-old woman from Kelowna, was released Tuesday without charge and then was arrested again under the Mental Health Act.

"Our initial investigative findings have been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval. I can confirm that this was an isolated incident and the RCMP are not seeking any additional suspects. Neither the victim nor suspect were known to police prior to this incident. Our thoughts remain what the victim’s family, and all those impacted by this tragic situation," said Const. Solana Paré.