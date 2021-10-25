The Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk is back at Mission Creek Regional Park

Photo: Contributed

With the latest outdoor public health guidelines, Mission Creek Regional Park is preparing to host a COVID-safe Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk.

In order to participate in the event the RDCO is asking residents to drop off a carved pumpkin at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan on either Friday, October 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. or Saturday, October 30, from 12 to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, October 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and tour the paths lit up by jack-o-lanterns.

Those in attendance will also be able to vote on the best ones pumpkins.

Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, most original, cutest, strangest, and funniest carved pumpkins. Winners will be notified on Oct. 31.

All pumpkins not picked up at the end of the event will be donated to local farmers to feed chickens and farm animals.

All vehicles must enter Mission Creek Regional Park at Leckie Road and leave by the Durnin Rd right turn exit onto Springfield Road.

In support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, visitors to the Pumpkin Walk are welcome to drop off a non-perishable food donation.

For information on this and other interpretive program and events in Central Okanagan regional parks please visit rdco.com/parksevents.