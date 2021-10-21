Kelowna Chamber of Commerce seeking answers from Interior Health

Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna Chamber is calling for action and clarification from Interior Health surrounding regional COVID-19 measures.

Executive director Dan Rogers says he was pleased to hear about the increase in capacity for major sports, arts, and other events, but says many are confused as to why regional restrictions – in Interior Health and Northern Health – remain in place for those who are fully vaccinated.

"Our understanding when the proof of vaccination card program was introduced was that events restricted to fully vaccinated attendees would be able to expand capacity and we expected to hear that announcement next week."

"As it stands today, many are left wondering if this means that someone who is attending a Western Hockey League game in Kelowna, Kamloops or Prince George is at higher risk than someone who is attending a Canucks game. They are all fully vaccinated so there should be no differential in level of risk," Rogers said.

Rogers believes the Kelowna Rockets have taken significant steps to ensure a safe environment for fans who are fully vaccinated.

"Not having the same increase in capacity as other clubs in the Western Hockey League like the Victoria Royals and Vancouver Giants puts the Interior franchises at a significant disadvantage and will potentially cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue. There will also be lost economic benefits that flow to the hospitality sector from those attending major sporting and entertainment events," he added.

The Chamber says businesses along with fully-vaccinated residents need and deserve clarity around the reasoning for increasing capacity limits for some regions in BC and not others.

It is anticipated Interior Health will provide more details on Friday.

Five BC Liberal MLAs from Kelowna and Kamloops have also written to Interior Health with similar questions.