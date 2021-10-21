Big White Ski Resort being transformed for Christmas movie shoot

Photo: Bige White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is being transformed into a winter wonderland for a new made-for-TV movie.

Work on the 'The Christmas Star' began on Tuesday and will run for the next week. Part of the production means that snow will have to be trucked in or made artificially to make it look like it's Christmas.

Production officials are asking residents or anyone visiting the mountain to please refrain from stepping on the snow in order to preserve the set during filming.



The Okanagan has been featured in multiple Hollywood movies and made-for-TV movies, like this Hallmark production.

Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland says despite COVID-19, 2020 was a "stellar year" and there is plenty in the pipeline for 2021.

“We have a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) with Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will be bringing significant production activity."