Central Okanagan recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases last week

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between Oct. 10 and 16.

The number of new COVID-19 cases across the Okanagan dropped slightly last week, as case rates remain high in the province's north.

New data released Wednesday by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 171 new cases of the virus were identified in the Central Okanagan between Oct. 10 and 16, 15 fewer than the week prior. Weekly case numbers have been steadily decreasing since hitting an all-time high of 922 in mid-August.

To the north, weekly cases dropped by 17 in the Vernon area, to 46, while the Armstrong/Spallumcheen and Enderby regions saw weekly cases increase slightly, to 12 and 20 respectively.

Cases in Salmon Arm decreased by more than half from the week before, to 41, while Kamloops recorded 118 new cases.

In the south, Penticton also saw a significant decrease last week, down to 28 new cases, while the Southern Okanagan local health area, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos, recorded just 10 new cases.

In the Kootenays, the Cranbrook, Creston and Trail local health areas also saw significant reductions, recording 43, six and 16 new cases respectively.

While the Surrey and Prince George regions have been consistently been posting the most cases in the province over the past month, last week, Abbotsford claimed the second worst hit place in B.C., with 288 new cases. Surrey recorded 318 new cases last week, while Prince George, with a far fewer people, had 286 new cases.

All of the Northern Health local health areas except for Prince Rupert recorded high case rates of more than 20 daily infections per 100,000 people.

Interior local health areas weekly cases: