Habitat for Humanity bottle drive supports new homes in Lake Country

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Volunteers

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is thankful for the hard work of its volunteers at last weekend's bottle drive.

Nearly 50 volunteers from the community teamed up Saturday and worked diligently to collect, count and sort refundable containers donated by the community. Proceeds from the bottle drive will directly benefit Habitat’s current build of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country.

“We are elated by the volunteer turnout,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO Habitat Okanagan. “I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to each and every volunteer for your commitment, dedication and generosity.”

A number of volunteers from around the community were on hand, including MP Tracy Gray and Habitat families.

“We value every individual who helped out to strengthen our community and provide safe, decent and affordable homeownership,” said Manifold. “Your efforts are noticed and appreciated.”

Habitat Okanagan will host its next community bottle drive in early 2022.