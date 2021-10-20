Police seek help in finding missing teen

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kelowna teen.

Kaden Madge, 17, was last seen on October 19 leaving his workplace in the 1500 block of Banks Road in Kelowna.

Police say they are very concerned for Madge's health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Madge is described as a caucasian male, six-foot-two, a heavy build, with braces, long heavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be driving a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with British Columbia license plate LM228X.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaden Madge is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).