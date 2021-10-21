Missing Kelowna teen found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE THURSDAY 4:25 p.m.

The missing 17-year-old teen has been found safe by police.

This story has removed identifying details for the privacy of the minor.

ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY 4:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kelowna teen.

The teen was last seen on October 19 leaving his workplace in Kelowna.

Police say they are very concerned for his health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).