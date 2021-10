Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall says it has cancelled the annual trick-or-treat event due to COVID-19.

The mall posted a statement on their website.

"In response to the ongoing COVID pandemic, regrettably, Orchard Park will not be holding our annual Trick or Treating event."

A man who says he works as an employee at the mall posted on social media that Santa will be back this year, but by appointment only.

Castanet has reached out to the mall for a response.