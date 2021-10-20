Big White Ski Resort joins marketing push to attract US skiers

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is getting back to marketing directly to the United States.

After nearly two years of focusing on local skiers and snowboarders due to the pandemic, Destination BC is launching its BC ski campaign into Washington and California.

Big White Ski Resort senior V.P. Micheal J. Ballingall said the campaign is a partnership between Destination BC, Destination Canada, Travel Alberta and Tourism Quebec, targeting key US states.

"In this ‘Team Canada’ approach, each marketing organization will oversee a specific role in the consumer path-to-purchase, thereby reducing overlap and maximizing efficiencies," Ballingall said.

Ballingall also indicates that Destination BC has partnered with Expedia to promote BC ski content on Expedia’s platform, targeting shoppers who have previously searched for North American ski destinations.