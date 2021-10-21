Owner of proposed cannabis store claims City of Kelowna red tape is preventing him from opening

Photo: Contributed

Dan Lepine says he has sunk about $80,000 into a Kelowna cannabis retail store with no prospect of it opening any time soon.

And, what he calls a "stupid" request from the city's engineering department for a road dedication is standing in the way.

Lepine, owner of Cannabis Corner, made application for a retail store in the Blue Heights Park November 30 of last year.

In February, council gave initial approval and, two weeks later, gave the rezoning application second and third readings following a public hearing.

Final adoption, which typically occurs soon after, is being held up while the city awaits registration of a 10 metre road reserve along southern property line.

Acting development engineering manager Ryan O'Sullivan says the road dedication is a requirement of the Official Community Plan as the city looks to connect Dease Road with Alsgard and Dalton sometime down the road "to create a loop through those industrial properties."

"It's not out of the ordinary what we are asking for," he said."

Lepine says the owners of the Blue Heights Park, the Carlyle Group is refusing to sign the agreement, saying they are not willing to lose the southern portion of their property before other property owners lose theirs.

"The road may never get built for decades. Carlyle Group, like myself have the notion that there is malice behind the request," Lepine told Castanet.

"They say at the very least it should take some type of construction or development permit to trigger such a request. Not a simple rezoning application at the entire other end of their property."

O'Sullivan says a majority of city requirements for these types of road dedications are typically done at the rezoning stage.

"Ultimately," he says, "properties do change one time or another. It could be years, it could be decades, but the do come through.

He says they have tried to work with the owners to reduce the width, "he just refuses to co-operate."

O'Sullivan says rights of way have been secured from Dalton to Alsgard. He says the city just needs two more properties to come through for the connection to Dease Road.

Lepine says he is frustrated this dispute is preventing him from opening his business. Along with the money he's losing through lease payments, he says the community is also losing out.

"The store would employ 10 full-time positions that would contribute $500,000 to the local economy through wages alone.

"The Province of BC. would receive several million dollars annually through purchases and taxes. One hundred per cent of our cannabis purchases are through the BCLDB.

"The trickle down effects to local businesses are substantial."