Modern PURAIR collecting clothes for KGH Foundation thrift store

Photo: Contributed

Modern PURAIR is back with its annual clothing drive.

Each year, the Kelowna-based business spends two months collecting clothing donations from its clients.

Last year it collected so many items that it filled an entire Sprinter van. Modern PURAIR employees then went downtown and handed out approximately 20 winter coats to those in need. The rest of the donated items went to Kelowna Gospel Mission.

This year the company will be sending all of the donated items to Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s thrift store. Anything it doesn’t sell gets donated again to Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The collecting starts on Friday (Oct. 22).

“To keep it quite simple, we believe in giving back to the community we live in,” Modern PURAIR’s Tristan Martin said.

Donating items couldn’t be any easier. Modern PURAIR calls clients in advance before their scheduled appointments and asks if there is anything they could donate. If there is, the Modern PURAIR technician simply takes it away when they have completed their job.

Modern PURAIR already donates 1% of its system sales to its PURKIDS Foundation, and the clothing drive is added on top of that generosity.

“We are even willing to pick up donations from people that aren’t using our services,” Martin said.

More information about the company and its foundation can be found here.