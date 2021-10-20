UBCO’s new dining hall named in honour of local donors

Photo: Contributed

UBC Okanagan’s freshly-minted dining hall in the brand-new Nechako Residence is being named after a family that continues to contribute to the growth of the campus and its research mandate.

The Pritchard Dining Hall has been named for the founders of The Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation in recognition of their generosity to UBC Okanagan.

Their latest gift of $1.25 million will create two new endowment funds to support generations of nursing students and fellowships linked to clinical research.

A $1 million fund—to be matched by UBC—will create annual Pritchard Fellowships for graduate students working on clinical research projects that involve both a UBC Okanagan investigator and an Interior Health (IH) clinician.

“Colin and Lois’ vision to support health education as well as strengthen collaboration between UBC Okanagan and Interior Health will be transformational to health-care delivery in the southern interior for generations,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBCO’s deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

“Countless undergraduate and graduate students will benefit from this funding, allowing UBC to attract and support the Okanagan’s future nurses and drive new solutions for health-care delivery in the region”.

The first two projects were selected in September. UBCO’s Dr. Josh Brinkerhoff and IH’s Dr. Jared Baylis will investigate airborne disease transmission in three specific health-care settings. The second involves work done by UBCO’s Dr. Christine Voss and IH’s Dr. Tom Warshawki who will examine methods to help develop, implement and evaluate interventions that will help youth in the Interior Health region manage their Type 1 diabetes.

“This new funding will help nurture evidence-based health-care innovation in the region and provide our graduate students with opportunities to work collaboratively in a clinical setting,” says Dr. Phil Barker, vice-principal and associate vice-president of research and innovation.

The Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation was established in 2007 with the commitment to improve lives in the Okanagan Valley, the province and globally.

The Pritchard Dining Hall is located inside the newly opened Nechako Residence, one of two new student residences completed this summer.