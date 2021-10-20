Kelowna RCMP ask for help in finding missing man

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Police say Sean Scott was last seen on October 10, leaving a residence in the 600 block of Clement Avenue in Kelowna.

Since Scott’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, but have yet to locate him.

Police are very concerned for Scott's health and well-being.

Family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Scott is described as a caucasian male, 30-years-old, five-foot-ten, 161 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Scott is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).