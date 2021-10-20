Kelowna resident reports swastika embedded in Canadian flag

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna resident says he spotted a swastika embedded in a Canadian flag on the back of a truck Wednesday afternoon.

"I was driving down Springfield Road today at the intersection of Benvoulin and saw this car driving past. It had 'this is the new Canadian Flag' written on it. Is this not illegal?" the man asked Castanet.

This isn't the first time the Nazi symbol has been seen around the city.

Back in July a Kelowna resident was targeted in a hate crime at work after a swastika was spray-painted beside his car." The West Kelowna RCMP are investigating the crime.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP regarding the swastika flag.

"Symbols such as swastikas are illegal if the intent is to promote hatred or genocide. In relation to the photo, it would require further investigation in order prove any criminality," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Solana Paré.