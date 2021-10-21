One of the men accused of 2018 killing back in custody after pleading guilty assault last month

Photo: Contributed Esa Carriere was fatally stabbed on the evening of July 1, 2018 in downtown Kelowna.

One of the men charged in the 2018 killing of Esa Carriere is back in custody, after surprise guilty pleas were entered in the trial late last month.

Noah Vaten and Nathan Truant were charged with manslaughter in January 2019, close to seven months after Carriere was fatally stabbed near Kelowna's Queensway bus loop during the 2018 Canada Day celebrations.

While Truant was released from custody on bail soon after his arrest, Vaten wasn't granted bail until August 2020.

Their trial kicked off in February 2021, with the Crown alleging Vaten delivered the fatal stab wound to Carriere's chest, during a group attack that primarily involved punches and kicks.

Upon his arrest, Vaten maintained he had no memory of the night in question, and claimed he did not know whether or not he stabbed Carriere.

But after two days of interrogation by police, Vaten confessed to the killing.

During trial though, Vaten once again claimed he did not remember stabbing Carriere, and he unsuccessfully applied to have his confession ruled as inadmissible.

But after many months of trial, Vaten changed his mind on Sept. 28, and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. As a result, Traunt pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault, and the case was put over to Oct. 13, when a sentencing date was expected to be set

But on Oct. 12, a warrant was issued for Truant's arrest. It's not clear what led to the warrant, but Truant was arrested and remains in custody at this time. His new bail hearing is set for Nov. 1.

A warrant was also issued for Truant back in July, when he failed to show up to his trial. He was briefly held in custody before his release.

Truant is now expected to face sentencing on Nov. 16, while Vaten's sentencing date has been set aside for Feb. 8. Vaten's sentencing date is expected to be confirmed in December.

Two other people who were 17 at the time of Carriere's death were also charged with manslaughter. Because they were under 18 at the time, their identities are protected under a publication ban.

One of the young people pleaded guilty to assault in November 2020, while the trial for the other began last month. That trial is expected to continue Nov. 8.