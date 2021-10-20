Province says events will go back to max capacity, but Interior Health region remains unclear

Madison Erhardt

Confusion still looms around the lifting of more restrictions and Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry’s announcement Tuesday.

Henry announced that sporting events and concerts would go back to 100 per cent capacity on Oct. 25th along with the mandate that patrons must have both COVID-19 vaccines. Restrictions that require restaurant patrons to stay seated were also announced as lifted next week.

Henry, however, said regional health authority restrictions can remain in place.

At this time it is unclear if Interior Health will be lifting its restrictions Monday with the rest of the province.

Bruce Hamilton, president and GM of the Kelowna Rockets, says he has also been left in the dark.

"What we were told is there is a meeting next week and we might hear something, but Christmas is coming too so... From our perspective, we've lived by every protocol. Our protocols that were put in place in order to start a season were more stringent than the B.C. government's rules. We've lived by it, and that's the frustrating thing for me."

In an email on Tuesday an IH spokesman told Castanet, “nothing is changing provincially until Oct. 25 and we will be able to provide clarity on the status in IH on Friday.”

Ian Tostenson the President of B.C. Restaurants and Food Services says despite little change for restaurants the new lift in restrictions would have a dramatic impact on the industry.

"Just think of downtown Kelowna when they fill the arena on the way to or from say let's go have a beer, let's go have a snack or let's go do something. It just means more people. The more people that are out, the more people our industry benefits from. We are hopeful that they can do something in the Okanagan."

“I don’t think having a contradiction like that would help in vaccinating people because people lose their faith in whatever the government says. They say one thing and then after a week, they say another thing. People are concerned there is no logic in what they say. I think if there is any sense I can’t see it. Honestly, I think that all of this is confusing at the least,” said Piepro Peracchi, owner of Amore Mio downtown Kelowna.