Lake Country woman thanks community for help after locating her missing son

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE: 10:25 p.m.

Kolby Thiessen has been found "safe and sound," according to his mother, Tara Shoemaker.

Thiessen had been missing since Sunday.

"We appreciate everyone's amazing support in helping us," Shoemaker said.

ORIGINAL: 4:56 p.m.

A Lake Country woman is asking for help to locate her missing son.

Tara Shoemaker says her 18-year-old son, Kolby Thiessen was last seen on Sunday, October 17th at 11 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

Shoemaker has reported the disappearance to RCMP who have started a file on the missing teen.



"He does not have his phone with him. His last known whereabouts is Grand Forks on Sunday before 3 p.m. when he took money out at an ATM. If you know where he is, have seen him or his car, please contact me," his mother says in a Facebook post.

Thiessen was last seen wearing jeans and a navy blue hoody. He is driving a silver 2005 Volkswagon Passat with B.C. plates MW781V.

"Please share this as far as you can to help us find our boy," Shoemaker pleads.