RCMP encouraging a 9 p.m. crime prevention routine

Photo: Contributed

RCMP are asking Central Okanagan residents to create a nightly security routine before turning in for the night.

Police say thefts from residences and motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity, with thieves taking advantage of items left in plain sight or unattended. Whenever possible, community members are urged to take steps to make property less appealing to thieves.

The "9 p.m. Routine" is a movement supported by police forces around the world that encourages residents to make a regular routine of conducting security checks to prevent theft in their homes and vehicles, on a nightly basis at 9 p.m.

The 9 p.m. Routine has a few simple steps:

Remove spare keys, garage door openers, electronics and other valuables from vehicles

Ensure home and vehicle doors and windows are shut and locked

Put away and secure all items around your home;

Secure your shed and outbuildings

Turn on exterior lights

"When items are left insecure and doors are left unlocked, thieves take advantage of the opportunity to help themselves to your belongings," said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer.

"For example, if a potential thief happens upon an unlocked car with keys or a wallet on the seat, they are likely to open the car door and take what’s inside. By simply removing those valuables from your vehicle and locking it, you can help prevent crimes of opportunity and avoid waking up to find your keys, wallet, or even your car missing," she added.

If you witness criminal activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.