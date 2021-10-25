Community Recreational Initiatives Society creates AWE-Inspiring adventure

Photo: Contributed

Since COVID-19 restrictions eased, allowing the Okanagan's Community Recreational Initiatives Society Adaptive Adventures to reopen, the organization has been busy making up for lost time.

The Accessible Wilderness Expeditions program has been out exploring B.C.’s beautiful backcountry, helping people with disabilities to access outdoor recreation.

At the end of September, the AWE program spent an entire week in Cathedral Provincial Park, hosting youth and young adults for a variety of outdoor activities, including wilderness camping, fishing, summiting mountain peaks, paddleboarding and quick dips in glacier lakes for the brave.

"It’s more than just increasing accessibility to the outdoors, it's about promoting independence, learning new skills, fostering positive relationships, and enhancing personal growth and self empowerment by overcoming perceived barriers and limitations," says AWE spokesperson, Laura McEwan.

The multi-day trips offered by CRIS offer new wilderness experiences for individuals who face barriers to participating, in some of B.C.’s most majestic and remote backcountry locations.

Even though we're moving into the fall there are still more outdoor adventures to come. White water rafting, a mission to find old hunting cabins in the remote wilderness, and a hunting trip along the Granby River are just a few of the future adventures according to McEwan.