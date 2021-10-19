181338
Kelowna  

Kelowna residents face fines of up to $150 for attracting, or feeding dangerous wildlife

Fines for feeding wildlife

The City of Kelowna has amended bylaws which could result in fines for residents who attract, or feed "dangerous wildlife."

The fine of $150 results from changes to the Solid Waste Management bylaws.

Dangerous wildlife includes bears, cougars, coyotes and wolves, or a species of wildlife that is prescribed as dangerous per the Provincial Wildlife Act as amended from time to time.

Homeowners must not feed animals in a way in a manner that could attract dangerous wildlife, and must contain attractants such as garbage, fruit and nuts from trees, bird feed and compost.

The decision by the city comes on the heels of a similar amendment by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The RDCO is also pilot testing wildlife resistant garbage carts for possible use.

Interactions between wildlife and residents have become more common in recent years, most involving bears, coyotes and deer.

