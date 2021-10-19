Central Okanagan School District 'wait and see' on jab mandate

Photo: Contributed

School districts around the province are in a holding pattern as they wait for further data around mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all district employees.

Boards from all 60 districts met last Thursday in a previously scheduled gathering to discuss numerous topics, including vaccinations.

School boards have been told by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry any decision to make vaccinations mandatory within their districts is theirs to make individually, and not the provinces.

Central Okanagan School District board chair Moyra Baxter says trustees were given an update on the status of a framework to help boards look at everything that would go into a vaccine mandate.

The framework is being compiled by the BC Public School Employers' Association.

"All I can tell you is we're in a wait and see situation," says Baxter.

"They have said it will be days, and not weeks, but we have no idea when we are going to be getting this framework, and therefore how we will consider it moving forward."

Baxter does say any decision will have to be made at a meeting of the entire board.

The board meets again next Wednesday, and it's Baxter's hope they have at least some idea as to how to look at any legal ramifications.

There's also the issue of how to determine how many people within the district have been vaccinated.

"Until we have a vehicle or app that we can ask people anonymously, we really don't know what numbers we are looking at.

"Is it a small number which, if we put in a mandate would not really have a huge affect, or is is a large number. We actually don't know that."

Baxter says she doesn't even know how every trustee feels about it, or about vaccinations in general.

"I think that's the point of us reflecting the community. Who know where we'll go with this."

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna is also considering whether to implement mandatory vaccinations for its employees.

City manager Doug Gilchrist tells Castanet News any decision would fall under the purview of city administration, although council would be consulted.

"We are continuing to consider the implications of such a policy and reviewing best practices," Gilchrist stated in an email.