Mixed-use urban development envisioned for former Tolko mill site

Photo: Holar Developments

The planning consultants working on redevelopment of the former Tolko mill site have outlined a broad vision for the north end waterfront property.

The vision was laid out as part of an application from Tolko's real estate arm Holer Developments and planning consultants DIALOG Design, to proceed with an area redevelopment plan.

"The mill site is an extraordinary opportunity to realize a comprehensively planned, mixed-use, sustainable urban development, and one which lends itself to creating an inspiring vision of the future for both the north end and Kelowna's city centre," Dialog Design representatives Joost Bakker and Kevin King stated in the application letter submitted to the city.

Earlier this summer, city council endorsed a process which will see two separate redevelopment plans for the area. A comprehensive redevelopment plan for the entire north end including the Tolko site, and another for the former sawmill and adjacent property.

If endorsed by city council, Holar Developments would begin work on a comprehensive vision for the 40-acre former mill.

"As the ARP is developed, important historical references will be a primary interest."

They note the natural context, neighbourhood influences and geographical location of the site, relative to significant recreational and ecological features such as Okanagan Lake, Sutherland Bay and Knox Mountain, will affect the land-use and open space concepts.