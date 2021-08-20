Kelowna SPCA hit by catalytic converter thieves, now appealing for help

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA in Kelowna has been hit by vandalism and theft.

Two of the three fleet vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen leaving the charitable organization scrambling and unable to use the trucks to transport animals.

“Staff were shocked to find the vehicles inoperable,” Kelowna SPCA manager Sean Hogan says. “Both the SPCA truck and van were vandalized leaving us to source replacement trucks so we could move animals.”

The BC SPCA has been incredibly busy in the Okanagan recently, moving animals between shelters due to impacts of the wildfires and boarding the animals of evacuees.

“We use our vehicles to get animals to vet appointments, in emergencies, and to transport to other SPCA shelters. For the next three weeks or so, we will be without our primary transportation.”

A report has been filed with the Kelowna RCMP and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact them. The cost to repair the vehicles will exceed $5,000.

“The community is strong here in Kelowna and we know that people will want to help. We are not the only charity or business to be targeted by these professional thieves.”

The SPCA is asking anyone who witnessed activity around the trucks or has other information that will help the RCMP in their ongoing investigation to please contact 250-762-3300.