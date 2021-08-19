It didn't take long for vandals to make their mark on election signs in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

We're just a handful of days into the 35-day federal election campaign, and already vandals have hit election signs in the Central Okanagan.

Most of the vandalism was done to Conservative signs belonging to incumbents Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola).

Damage done to all eight signs Castanet viewed appeared to be from the same vandal.

And, while most urge people to vote Green, some take personal shots at Gray for voting against Bill C-6, which would make conversion therapy illegal in Canada.

One member of the Gray campaign says, in the past, graffiti could be removed, however, the new type of spray paint being used renders the removal process useless.

And, at $50 to $100 per sign, minus the wood, the loss of signs can quickly eat into a campaign budget set by Elections Canada.

The Gray campaign has spent $9,000 on signs, and doesn't have the financial ability to just replace them at will.

"These signs were paid for with donations made by everyday Canadians, and put up by hard-working volunteers from across Kelowna-Lake Country," said Adam Wilson with the campaign.

"Vandalizing or removing signs is a criminal act and is punishable under the Criminal Code.

"We hope that everyone respects the time that volunteers put into constructing and putting up these signs, the donations that purchase them, and the law, by no longer damaging campaign signs from any of the candidates in this federal campaign."

Other party signs have apparently been vandalized as well.