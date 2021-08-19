More pop-up vaccine clinics announced for Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health is continuing its vaccine drive in the Central Okanagan as case counts continue to rise. IH has announced several more pop-up clinics in the Kelowna area in the coming days.

Anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago can simply walk up, register, and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The first opportunity will be August 20-22 at Orchard Park Mall, the former Le Chateau location, between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Followed by Peachland August, 26 at the Peachland Community Centre between noon and 7 p.m.

The clinic will then return to Orchard Park Mall, August 27-29 (former Le Chateau location) between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by a clinic at Prospera Place on August 28 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The pop up clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club continues to be open daily from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. until August 27.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.