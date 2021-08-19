177384
Kelowna  

Heat impact compounds pressures on BC Fruit Growers

Tree fruit crops scorched

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association says tree fruit growers in the Thompson-Okanagan have been suffering this summer.

"It kicked off with the late June heatwave and we've had two since then," said BCFGA general manager Glen Lucas.

Lucas says the latest projections indicate a 15 per cent reduction in this year's apple crop and early season cherry projections were for 50-70 per cent losses.

Tree fruit growers are increasingly desperate for financial support from the BC government, he added.

The BCFGA is pushing to be included in a joint federal-provincial AgriRecovery Program to provide government support for heat-impacted commodities. The program has already been put in place in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan, they have committed to their matching share of the federal-provincial program.

“Growing tree fruit has been very challenging the past few years. Our growers support food security and the Agricultural Land Reserve and we would naturally like to see the same level of commitment from the BC government,” said Pinder Dhaliwal, president of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association.

Lucas says in the short-term AgriRecovery funding could assist with numerous initiatives to reduce financial risk and aid recovery in the apple and cherry sectors, ranging from helping fight disease, increasing storage and delivery capacity, testing and diversion of damaged products to juice.

Lucas says if the extreme weather we've been experiencing this year continues, there may also be a water shortage, like what is being seen in the United States.

Lucas says more may have to be done to capture the melting snowpack as it comes down into our reservoirs.

BC's interior tree fruit industry represents 800 growers operating orchards that generate $118 million in wholesale revenue and contribute $776 million in economic activity.

