Kelowna  

Investigation of Interior Health vaccination letters determines them inappropriate

Vaccine letter inappropriate

A review by the provincial government has determined that a wave of letters mailed to residents earlier this summer urging residents to get vaccinated were inappropriate.

The letters, which featured "a COVID-19 vaccine has been reserved for you" emblazoned on the front of the envelope, sparked concerns from some residents who felt that their privacy had been breached and their vaccination status shared with the mail system.

In response to a complaint filed by a Kelowna resident, B.C. Ministry of Privacy manager of investigations Scott Carroll, confirmed in an email Tuesday that the letters should not have gone out.

"The investigation confirmed that this writing was added to the envelope to capture the recipient's attention and encourage them to open and review the contents of the envelope. Although the intention was not to identify the recipient’s vaccination status, the investigation has determined that the decision to include the statement did create a risk that the recipient’s personal information could be inferred inappropriately.''

Carroll noted that the letters were sent to many vaccinated residents as well, so knowing that someone received the one of the letters would not confirm vaccination status in "all cases."

"Although the letters do not overtly identify your vaccine status, the [investigation unit] has found that an inference could potentially be made as to an individual’s vaccine status based on receipt of this letter," Carroll continued.

The investigation, however, did find that collection and use of personal information for the mail out was authorized by the Public Health Act, which states that a health officer may in an emergency, do one or more of the following:

  • Collect, use or disclose information, including personal information, that could not otherwise be collected, used or disclosed, or in a form or manner other than the form or manner required.

"As you know, British Columbia is currently navigating an ongoing pandemic and vaccination efforts are underway to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19. This letter campaign and the collection of this information was undertaken as a strategy to boost vaccination uptake to assist in bringing the province out of the emergency that we have all been facing," Carroll added.

As a result of the complaint and investigation, Carroll said "prevention measures" have been implemented that include mail-out procedures to protect clients' personal information.

