Environment Canada forecasts below seasonal temperatures ahead

Photo: Ken Starnes

According to Environment Canada, cooler temperatures and scattered showers are on the way.

But meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the rain won't be enough to impact the wildfires.

"It looks like it will be pretty light rain and widely scattered over today. That looks like it will be a smaller situation for the weekend as well," he said.

Temperatures will remain around seasonal or a little bit cooler.

"For both Sunday and Monday we are forecasting highs of 21 C and the normal high for the area is about 26 C. Not seeing a return to the real heat we have been seeing this summer, at least over the next few days," Coulson added.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the Central Okanagan due to wildfire smoke.

The Okanagan's air quality health index currently sits at a six, meaning moderate health risk.