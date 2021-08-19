179114
174660
Kelowna  

Environment Canada forecasts below seasonal temperatures ahead

Cooler weather on the way

- | Story: 343342

According to Environment Canada, cooler temperatures and scattered showers are on the way.

But meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the rain won't be enough to impact the wildfires.

"It looks like it will be pretty light rain and widely scattered over today. That looks like it will be a smaller situation for the weekend as well," he said.

Temperatures will remain around seasonal or a little bit cooler.

"For both Sunday and Monday we are forecasting highs of 21 C and the normal high for the area is about 26 C. Not seeing a return to the real heat we have been seeing this summer, at least over the next few days," Coulson added.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the Central Okanagan due to wildfire smoke.

The Okanagan's air quality health index currently sits at a six, meaning moderate health risk.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

178124
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162394


176485


Real Estate
4471287
#122 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
167330




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Rome
Rome Kelowna SPCA >


176484


176407


Clear to cuddle

Must Watch
Cat waits for the coast to clear before cuddle time.
Very random facts
Galleries
A collection of random and awesome facts.
Kelly Clarkson thought American Idol was ‘a joke’
Music
Kelly Clarkson didn't take her time on American Idol...
Ambitious dog tries to carry enormous tree branch
Must Watch
Lincoln the dog tries to play with an absolutely giant stick.
Husky needs to be included
Must Watch
Smart Husky climbs ladder to board boat.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
166734
178227