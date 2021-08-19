The City of Kelowna has put two empty downtown properties up for sale

Photo: HM Commercial group

Two empty properties on Harvey Avenue are up for sale.

The former McDonald's Restaurant and Husky gas station, at opposite corners of Harvey and Water Street went on the market this morning.

Strategic land development manager Graham Hood says the properties are being listed at the same time to provide an opportunity for the sites to be designed and developed concurrently.

The combined asking price is $11.275 million, $5.9 million for the McDonald's site and $5.375 million for the Husky property. The city spent $2.05 million to purchase the McDonald's property and settle legal claims a year ago.

“Selling these lots will offer significant value to our community, both in terms of revenue generation for the City and the potential for groundbreaking future development at these key locations,” says Hood.

Hood says development of the two properties is anticipated to "enhance the entrance to Kelowna, and support the community vision of creating vibrant urban centres."

Redevelopment of the McDonald's property isn't expected to take place until site remediation work is complete sometime next year.

Hood says both sites are expected to see a return on investment under current market conditions.

Proceeds from the sale will be added to the city's land sale reserve which finances the purchase of land for the overall benefit of the community.

HM Commercial Group has been hired as the listing agent for the two properties.

HM Commercial Group