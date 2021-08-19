178451
Kelowna  

RCMP investigate body found at Parkinson Rec Centre field

Investigating body in park

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after the body of a man was found in the Parkinson Rec Centre sports field early Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called to the area around the dog run after a body was discovered.

The deceased is said to be a Kelowna man in his 60s. His identity has not been released.

“The investigation has determined that criminality is not suspected in this incident,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Carroll.

"The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their death."

Witnesses in the park say they saw people in the general area before emergency crews were called.

At one point, officers were seen checking out a vehicle in the parking lot of the adjacent mall.

