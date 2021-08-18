Police on scene at Parkinson Recreation Park after discovering a body

Photo: Wayne Moore RCMP stand over what appears to be a body covered by a sheet in Parkinson Recreation Park on Wednesday evening.

A police presence was seen in Parkinson Recreation Park Wednesday night, with police tape set up around a body.

RCMP officers were seen placing a sheet on top of a figure on the ground.

There are four police cars and an ambulance also on scene.

Police were also seen checking on a vehicle located in a nearby mall parking lot.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment. This story will be updated as more information is available.