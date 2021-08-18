177384
Kelowna  

School District 23 has decision to make on mask policy for back to school

To mask or not to mask?

As September creeps up on us, back to school is right around the corner for students in the Central Okanagan.

With the region in a unique position in B.C., with localized health restrictions, school officials are still determining what policies around COVID-19 will be in place for the upcoming school year.

School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal tells Castanet he is working with the provincial government on policies for the fall, but with COVID-19 case counts rising in the Okanagan, there is no consensus yet.

"Work is ongoing we will hear more from the province next week," Kaardal says.

Pressure is growing at post-secondary institutions to mandate masks. The University of British Columbia has voiced support for both mandatory masking and vaccination.

In Alberta, the Calgary Board of Education has decided to mandate indoor face mask use for all students and staff when the traditional school year begins on Sept. 1. The BC Teachers Federation has been lobbying the province for the same thing here.

